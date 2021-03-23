mxdwn PREMIERE: Sour Ops Admire Self-Reliant Women in New Video for “There She Goes”

Home News Matt Matasci March 23rd, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Nashville power pop band Sour Ops have their sophomore LP on the way, set to be released on April 16. Simply titled, X the record collects their recent singles as well as four brand new songs. Today we’re premiering the video for one of the news songs on the album, “There She Goes.”

“There She Goes” is a straightforward piece of rock ‘n roll writing, with a muscular, distorted riff that propels the track. Bandleader Price Harrison’s vocals are a bit distant with some studio effects, with lyrics that describe a powerful, self-reliant woman who lives life on her own terms. The video has a sort of ’60s psychedelia vibe mixed with the dance scene from Pulp Fiction.

“The idea for the video was to have the band set up in this amazing bar space at The Dive Motel in Nashville, the lighting in the space is really great so production-wise we just tweaked the existing vibe,” said Harrison. “The song is about a self-reliant woman who doesn’t need your validation — so the intention was to have the two girls dominate the action sequences,” said Harrison. “They energize the room and steal the flashing roto-spheres! Everyone wore a mask except the two women so we just accepted this condition as a part of the set design.”

Sour Ops are fronted by Price Harrison, who grew up in Tennessee and played alongside his brother Mark in the Nashville punk band 69 Tribe during the early ’80s. After graduating from Vanderbilt University, he moved to New York City to pursue his architecture career. Of course, no matter what their professions musicians will make music and he started a band there called The Bostwanas. In addition to Sour Ops, Price also plays alongside his brother’s own Nashville-based power pop band Snakehips.

X track list

1. “There She Goes”

2. “Do You Wanna Be Like Them?”

3. “I’m an Animal Too”

4. “Contagious”

5. “Inside the Mind”

6. “My Baby Shut Down”

7. “I Want You Around”

8. “When They Let You Out”

9. “The Sexy Sadist”

10. “Out of Place”