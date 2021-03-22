Svalbard Fans Enjoy Life’s Pleasures In New Video For “Silent Restraint”

Home News Caroline Fisher March 22nd, 2021 - 11:05 AM

According to The PRP, english metal band Svalbard has released a new music video for their song “Silent Restraint.” The song comes from their 2020 album When I Die, Will I Get Better?.

Watch the video for “Silent Restraint” here:

The music video shows fans that sent in clips dancing to the song, singing along, enjoying time with family and pets and having a good time. Dark lyrics like “I remain trapped / With the monsters in my brain” and “I waste away / As I wait and wait / Just to smile again,” starkly contrast with the goofy, happy imagery of the video.

Guitarist of the band Liam Phelan told Kerrang!, “Whilst putting these clips together I realised that, to me, this video represents positivity and togetherness in a time when we’ve never been further apart.”

He went on to explain, “The juxtaposition between the lyrics to the song and the clips that we were sent are a perfect metaphor for the situation we currently all find ourselves in. Thanks to everyone who contributed. I had a lot of fun putting it together.”

When I Die, Will I Get Better?, is the band’s third album and their first with Church Road Records. Their departure from Holy Roar records was based on sexual misconduct allegations against the label’s founder Alex Fitzpatrick.

In the summer of 2019, the band contributed their song “Pro-life” to a Bandcamp compilation called Riffs for Reproductive Justice. The compilation was released by the festival Black Flags Over Brooklyn, and features other artists like Immortal Bird, Ithaca, Jucifer and more. The charity compilation was put together by Pitchfork contributor Kim Kelly and was intended to promote access to reproductive freedom.