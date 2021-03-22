Ben Howard Is Inspired by Con Artist Anna Sorokin on Delicate New Song “Sorry Kid”

Home News Ariel King March 22nd, 2021 - 8:20 PM

Ben Howard has shared a new single titled “Sorry Kid” from his upcoming album Collections From The Whiteout, which will be released on Marcy 26 via Republic Records. The new single is inspired by the famous con artist, Anna Sorokin, who hoodwinked New York’s socialites, convincing them she was a Russian billionaire heiress.

“‘Sorry Kid’ is loosely inspired by the story of Anna Sorokin, the Russian born German woman who, after moving to New York City in 2013, posed as a billionaire heiress,” a description in a press statement said. “She was eventually charged with multiple counts of grand larceny and in 2019 was imprisoned for 4-12 years. She was released earlier this year. Musically, it’s an atmospheric mood-setter that taps into the general aura of Collections From The Whiteout, and is another tantalizing taster to a special record.”

Filled with soft instrumentals and sparkling drums underneath a sweet acoustic rhythm, Howard sings”Take the cash and all the jewels, the world was made for only you/Take it.” His lyrics focus on Sorokin’s numerous scams, which included convincing friends to chip in and pay the full price for flights, claiming her wallet had been packed away in her luggage. He narrates Sorokin’s thought process during her scam, the chorus singing “the shaker’s got the money now.” Due to the pandemic, Sorokin had been released from prison, and recently made headlines after artistic curator Alfredo Martinez revealed that he has been trying to reach out to the former scam artist to exhibit her work.

Howard will be hosting a live stream on April 8 from the UK’s Goonhilly Satellite Earth Station. The stream will begin at 8 p.m. locally in order to accommodate various time zones, with tickets available here. “Sorry Kid” serves as the upcoming album’s fifth single, following “Far Out,” “Follies Fixture,” Crowhurst’s Meme” and “What A Day.”

The upcoming album was created alongside The National’s Aaron Dessner, the album written as Howard moved between New York, Paris and Ibiza. Howard and Dessner would meet up to record in studios in New York and Paris, with the pair exchanging the final mixes online throughout the pandemic.

Collections From The Whiteout will arrive as Howard’s fourth studio album, which follows 2018’s Noonday Dream. His last album had been supported by the single “Nica Libres At Dusk.”