HÆLOS Share Atmospheric New Single “Somnum”

The British pop band HÆLOS have announced a new EP, Sonnum, with a single that shares the same title. The EP will be out April 9 via HÆLOS’ own Æ Recordings.

The single, the band shares, is different that their previous material. The single clocks in at over 7 minutes of synthy, atmospheric sounds, as singer Lotti Benardout lends gentle vocals later in the piece. The band shared that the single was inspired by sleep – the theme shines through through the cinematic, swirling song.

On the single, Benardout shares, “Each of us has been struggling with sleep, albeit for different reasons. I’ve been traversing brand new cycles of Motherhood with my new baby boy, Daniel often working night hours engineering at a studio, and Dom has struggled with tinnitus for years. So we were inspired to create an ambient record. It’s a standalone piece of music that offered us the opportunity to do something different and we loved the process. It puts to bed an old chapter as we look to our third LP.”

HÆLOS’ previous album was 2018’s Any Random Kindness. The album explored a new take on soundscapes, infused with their classic, dark style. The band also toured in 2019 following their 2017 release of Full Circle. Their new EP, Somnum, will be out on April 9.