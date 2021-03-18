The Coral Share Trippy Video for Upbeat New Single “Lover Undiscovered”

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 18th, 2021 - 8:17 PM

UK indie band The Coral posted the official music video for their new tune “Lover Undiscovered.” Following “Faceless Angel,” it’s the second single from their forthcoming double album Coral Island, which is due on April 20, 2021 via Run On Records.

Like much of their music, “Lover Undiscovered” is a callback to ‘60s/’70s psychedelic rock. It’s music that looks back with nostalgia at sunny days and a woman who makes her lover’s worries disappear. Over a wash of dirty guitar and rhythmic piano, The Coral sings in harmony, “She calls out my name/With echoes and the light/Chasing away/The shadows of the night/And when she’s gone/There will never be another/Lover undiscovered.”

Frontman James Skelly talked about the track via press release, “To me, ‘Lover Undiscovered’, is about when you notice or feel something you take for granted, as simple as the sea or a bird flying and it’s like discovering that feeling all over again. We wanted the recording to sound like The Velvet Underground playing a Motown song in Rhyl Sun Centre.”

The video shows the band rocking out, superimposed in solid colors over their model of ‘Coral Island’ that appears on the album’s artwork. It’s an abstract blend of off-camera colors and constant motion, with close-ups of the fake island’s scale model buildings in the background. The model was built by Edwin Burdis, who also worked with Arctic Monkeys for the art surrounding Tranquillity Base Hotel & Casino (2018).

Coral Island will be accompanied by a 188 page novel called Over Coral Island, written by The Coral’s keyboardist Nick Power. Like the album, it’s an account of fictional coastal towns and the fictional people who live there. The record will be The Coral’s tenth studio full-length, following 2018’s Move Through the Dawn.