mxdwn PREMIERE: Yo Kinky’s New Video for “Wire” Is a Time Machine to the ’60s

While psychedelic music has certainly grown in popularity over the last couple decades, there probably aren’t a lot of bands like Ridgewood, Queens band Yo Kinky. The duo, which consists of Laura Wight and Tom Unish, recently released their debut EP in February. The record shows off their unique approach to songwriting, with previously-released singles “Resistance” and “Somebody That I Used To Know.” Today we’re premiering the latest single from the EP, a track called “Wire” and its accompanying video.

The song opens with a stuttering electronic beat over which Unish lays a descending guitar riff, giving a bouyant backdrop for Wight’s unique vocal delivery, singing “Everyone can tell I’m in love with the wire/Anyone can tell I’m aligned with the truth.” When it gets to the chorus, the beat turns squelchy and danceable, somehow simultaneously from the past and the future.

The song is dark and seductive, and its minimalist quality is shared with the video, “a pulsating phantasmagoria beamed in on a pirate TV transmission.” The clip was created in collaboration with director and videographer Ricardo “Corey” Hernandez.