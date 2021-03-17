HIDE Announces New Album Interior Terror For May 2021 Release, Share Lead Single And Music Video “Do Not Bow Down”

Home News Ariel King March 17th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

HIDE, the project of Heather Gabel and Seth Sher has announced they will release their third album, Interior Terror, on May 28 via Dais. Alongside the album announcement, HIDE has shared the first single, “Do Not Bow Down” and its accompanying music video.

Beginning with anxiety-induced drums and faint screams, “Do Not Bow Down” showcases what fans can expect on the upcoming album. HIDE’s describes that the track “loops the driving, off kilter rhythm of a skipping Depeche Mode CD with the twisted trill of a sampled composition by quarter note pianist and composer Mildred Couper to produce a madly spinning otherworld where self-immolation serves as your most positive contribution to society.”

The accompanying music video is just as chaotic as the track itself, viewers looking through the eyes of a person roping together bedsheets, throwing them out the window then climbing down. The track shifts from its anxiety-filled tones to smoother synths as the screen turns black, showing crashing waves. However, the chaos soon returns as the person lights a match to the blankets, continuing to run away as smoke bends to cover the sun, Gabel appearing with dirt caking her mouth.

According to a press release, Interior Terror is meant to address and question “the corporeal and immaterial body in the physical and metaphysical sense.” The 11-track album had been recorded with Seth Manchester in Pawtucket Rhode Island, while Heba Kadry mastered the album in New York City. The upcoming album is available for pre-order here.

HIDE released their debut album Castration Anxiety, back in 2018, the album being released two years after their debut EP Black Flame, which had been dedicated to the memory of Reyhana Jabbari, a 27-year-old Iranian woman who had been hung for allegedly killing a man who had tried to rape her. They released their sophomore album, Hell is Here, in 2019.

Interior Terror tracklist:

1. “Interior Terror”

2. “Nightmare”

3. “Price of Life”

4. “Daddy Issues”

5. “Fear”

6. “Choose Your Weapon”

7. “Spit”

8. “Do Not Bow Down”

9. “Flag”

10. “Laff Track”

11. “This Blood”