Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria Shares New The Prize Fighter Inferno Song “More Than Love”

Claudia Sanchez, vocalist, guitarist, and keyboardist for progressive metal band Coheed and Cambria, just released a new song under The Prize Fighter Inferno pseudonym, “More Than Love,” according to The PRP. This marks the first release from The Prize Fighter Inferno since the release of Half Measures EP in 2012.

“More Than Love” is a far departure from the rock heavy music that Coheed and Cambria usually churns out; Sanchez uses purely digital instruments and sounds on “More Than Love,” as the project is more similar to something Daft Punk would create than the progressive rock giants. The juxtaposition between the music of Coheed and Cambria and The Prize Fighter Inferno Project couldn’t be more evident than in this song, and the sheer difference is more than interesting enough to warrant a listen.

In addition to Coheed and Cambria and The Prize Fighter Inferno, Sanchez has worked with his wife on a side project under the name Chonnie and Clyde. The music is also very contrasting to the music of Coheed and Cambria, as this approach sees Sanchez take on an acoustic and folk identity, and further showing the different styles and genres Sanchez is able to tackle.

