New Music Alert: Fiddlehead Releases Emotionally Resonant Hardcore Song “Million Times” and Announces New Album Between the Richness

Home News Aaron Grech March 16th, 2021 - 11:26 PM

Post-hardcore outfit Fiddlehead has released a new track called “Million Times,” which will be featured on the group’s upcoming studio album, Between The Richness, out on May 21 via Run For Cover Records. This latest single is accompanied by a new music video directed by Alex Henery.

“Million Times,” shows the band recording the song in a music studio, as a man is shown painting in the background, perfectly capturing the band’s high energy. The song itself is an upbeat punk song, with anthemic guitar chords slamming down against steady rock and grungey vocal hooks. These elements give the track some emo undertones while still keeping its punk energy alive.

The recording of this record came at an integral time for frontman and lyricist Patrick Flynn, who got married and became a father between its recording and the 2018 release of Springtime and Blind. These events all happened as Flynn was coming to grips with the decade anniversary of his father’s passing, which inspired much of the lyrical content present on Springtime and Blind. Much of this new record will juxtapose that loss with Flynn’s newfound optimism.

“The name of the record is called Between The Richness because it’s important to me to explore the weird feeling of happiness and sadness, because that’s just where I am right now,” Flynn said in a press release. “My son’s name is Richard and my father’s name is Richard, so it’s literally between the two of them, but it’s the richness of life and the richness of death.”

Between the Richness tracklist

1. Grief Motif

2. The Years

3. Million Times

4. Eternal You

5. Loverman

6. Down University

7. Get My Mind Right

8. Life Notice

9. Joyboy

10. Heart to Heart