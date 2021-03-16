Lambchop Announces New Album Showtunes for May 2021 Release and Shares New Song “A Chef’s Kiss”

Home News Aaron Grech March 16th, 2021 - 5:20 PM

The eclectic Nashville outfit Lambchop will continue to rotate musicians as much as they do genres on their upcoming studio album Showtunes, out May 21 via Merge. This latest record will see bandleader Kurt Wagner recruit Ryan Olson of Gayngs and Poliça, James McNew of Yo La Tengo, GRAMMY Award–winning co-producer and engineer Jeremy Ferguson and Cologne DJ Twit One.

“One of the things that holds Lambchop together, what binds us,” Wagner began in a press release, “is that we are friends with similar likes and an appreciation and respect for what each other does. It’s what has kept this band evolving through time. With this approach, the group has just gotten larger with its members free to come and go, to be a part of the music as the songs and their interest might allow. Just like in the beginning.”

A new single from the upcoming album called “Chef’s Kiss” has also been released alongside a lyric video. This song’s black-and-white visual was directed by Joshua Shoemaker, focusing entirely on Wagner’s face as he is donned in prescription glasses and a hoodie. The song is a slow, heartfelt ballad, with light piano touches and Wagner’s deep voice leading the main instrumental, before it fades out with somber horns.

Last year was a major one for Lambchop, who released Trip and This (Is What I Wanted to Tell You) last year. An earlier version of This (is what I wanted to tell you), was also released back in 2019.

Showtunes tracklist

1 A Chef’s Kiss (3:46)

2 Drop C (3:24)

3 Papa Was a Rolling Stone Journalist (2:01)

4 Fuku (7:07)

5 Unknown Man (4:25)

6 Blue Leo (3:05)

7 Impossible Meatballs (3:11)

8 The Last Benedict (4:07)