Flaw Singer Christopher Volz Shouts Racial Slur at Soundperson During Concert

Home News Aaron Grech March 16th, 2021 - 11:52 PM

The lead vocalist for nu metal outfit Flaw, Christopher Volz, was caught on camera shouting a racial slur at soundpeople during a concert held at the WC Social Club in Chicago, IL on Friday, March 12. According to his statements, the people Volz yelled the slur to were White, which he claimed was “not racist.”

“There’s three of you N****s sitting right there [pointing]. I’d like one of you to come up here. You’re all white, so that’s not racist,” Volz can be heard in the video. “One of you guys need to come up here. I want one of you to come up here and hear these center wedges before we finish, just so you know what I actually went through tonight and how badass it is that I actually had no wedges. Hey! I’m not fuckin’ around! One of you motherfuckers comes up on stage and listens to these wedges before we finish, otherwise you’re all getting rolled.”

Volz also uploaded a letter on social media, which has since been made private or removed, however some outlets have retained the statement. During the statement Volz reportedly criticized “cancel culture,” for abusing “the very fundamental rights they are trying to extinguish by using the exact same rights they are objecting to while trying to cancel them.”

Flaw’s only constant member since their formation has been Volz, who disbanded the group temporarily between 2004 to 2006. The band released a couple of well-known records during the early 2000s such as Through the Eyes and Endangered Species.