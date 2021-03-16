Ben Howard Announces April 2021 Live Stream Performance from Goonhilly Satellite Earth Station

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 16th, 2021 - 5:44 PM

Following the forthcoming release of his new album Collections From The Whiteout on March 26, singer/songwriter Ben Howard will be playing songs from the album live for the first time on April 8, 2021. The performance will be streamed worldwide from the UK’s Goonhilly Satellite Earth Station.

The concert will be streamed four separate times to accommodate different time zones, starting with the UK stream at 8 p.m. BDT, followed by an East Coast North America & South America stream at 8 p.m. EDT, a West Coast North America & Central America stream at 8 p.m. PDT and an Australasia & South East Asia stream at 8 p.m. AEST. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, March 19 at 6:00 a.m. PDT. Howard is encouraging donations to the Trussell Trust and Doctors Without Borders through Ticketmaster/Universe.

Collections From The Whiteout will be Howard’s fourth LP following 2018’s Noonday Dream. Four singles have been released from it so far, including “What a Day,” “Crowhurst’s Meme,” “Far Out” and “Follies Fixture.”

The global livestream reflects the global origin of the album. Howard wrote and recorded it from several different parts of the world. He was living in Devon, UK, but travelled between New York and Paris to record the album with Aaron Dessner of The National. 18 months ago, he moved to Ibiza, where he and Dessner have been remotely adding some final touches. Because he has been separated from his backing band while in Ibiza, the April livestream will be Howard’s first full band performance since his last tour ended in January 2019.