Beyoncé Releases Surprise New Song “Black Parade” After Announcing “Black Parade Route” Initiative Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

Home News Ariel King June 19th, 2020 - 10:49 PM

Beyoncé surprised fans with a new song titled “Black Parade” in celebration of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating when the last slaves were freed in the United States. Beyoncé also released a directory for black-owned businesses on her website, calling it “Black Parade Route.”

Beyoncé included a statement on Instagram describing her motivation to write the song. She also explained her goal for the “Black Parade Route” initiative, hoping it could help small Black-owned businesses. Beyoncé had dropped the song only hours after announcing the initiative.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend,” Beyoncé said on Instagram. “I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power. ‘BLACK PARADE’ celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses.”

“Black Parade” sees Beyoncé celebrating blackness, telling listeners how they should be proud. “Being black, baby, that’s the reason why they always mad,” she sings. Her lyrics highlight black-owned businesses, her song celebrating being Black. Her harmonious voice sways around in her well-known rhythm, the instrumentals in the back shaking to highlight her vocals.

The song comes shortly after Beyoncé joined Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of “Savage,” the proceeds from the song raising $6 million in relief funds for community-based organizations in Houston. She had also released a Lion King inspired album, The Lion King: The Gift last year alongside Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and more. Prior to that came Beyoncé’s Homecoming: The Live Album, featuring her 2018 Coachella performance and winning her a Grammy for Best Music Film.

Beyoncé’s “Black Parade Route” on her website features various links to many black artists, from artwork and clothing to toothbrushes and sunscreen. Beyoncé has remained vocal throughout the recent protests, and last week she wrote an open letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asking for justice for Breonna Taylor, the letter covering the entire front page of her website.