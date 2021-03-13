Thundercat and Ace Hashimoto Share Previously Patreon-Exclusive Song “VAPORWAVES” for Limited Time

Home News Danielle Joyner March 13th, 2021 - 3:05 PM

Chicago native singer and producer Ace Hashimoto has partnered up with artist Thundercat for his new song, “VAPORWAVES.” The new song was released earlier this week on his Patreon page and told fans the song would be on Youtube “for a limited time only.”

The song has a smooth, yet strong bass guitar chords in the background of the song. Hashimoto’s vocals on the tune are clean and flow with the song well. The song has a calming vibe to it from the vocals to the actual beat.

Check out the song below. The video for the debut of the song has a video game theme to it, showing Thundercat and Hashimoto as animated characters in a video game, cruising in a car.

The song gives the overall message of life and what his meaning of life is. The lyrics read, “After the end of the world, when it’s all said and done,/ There’s no sign of life, but somehow life will still carry on / Could it mean our existence is not grand as we thought?”

Hashimoto speaks on the inspiration behind the song and shared a statement saying “Basically, be aware of your own mortality. Remember, we’re all just human. And tell the people you care about, ‘I’m happy to have you in my life.'”

Aside from this single release, Hashimoto is preparing to work on a solo project after much deliberation. “I took some time to figure out how I’d like to proceed in music and have decide that the boutique route [suits] me best,” Hashimoto shared.

On the other hand, Thundercat released his album It Is What It Is in October 2020. The album featured songs like “Dragonball Durag,” and “Black Qualls.” The project is the artist’s fourth full-length project and featured a number of celebs like Childish Gambino, Ty Dolla $ign, Steve Lacy and others.

More recently, Thundercat assisted in the producing of musical trio HAIM’s holiday jingle “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (All I want for Christmas is a Vaccine).” The song featured Thundercat’s bass guitar chords.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela