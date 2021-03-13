Enforced Searches For Leftover Bombs In New Music Video For “UXO”

Home News Ariel King March 13th, 2021 - 9:35 PM

Enforced has released a new music video for their single “UXO,” which sees the band performing the rapid track in the middle of a desert. The track comes from the band’s recent album Kill Grid, which was released on Friday, March 12.

“UXO” focuses on leftover bombs that had been left in Laos following the Vietnam war. The bombs have remained a danger to citizens over the past 50 years, with many unknowingly and accidentally stepping on the bombs. The accompanying music video for the track sees Enforced performing in a desert, a man wandering around with a metal detector as he searches for the unexploded bombs.

“The song is lyrically self-explanatory,” singer Knox Colby said in a press release. “It’s about the bombing of Laos during the Vietnam War. The main focus of the lyrics are about the cultural impact that the unexploded ordnance (abbreviated UXO) has had over the last 50 years. Over 20,000 people have died accidentally from stepping on these bombs that are the size of a softball and scattered over the entire country, which is predominantly covered in dense jungle (last I checked, 35% of the country is still contaminated with UXO). It’s an issue the United States has only recently owned up to, but the government won’t apologize for; it’s shameful.”

The lyrics of the track nail in Enforced’s rage against the leftover UXO’s, Colby screaming “The enemy unseen, A poor excuse just like it’s always been/Languid execution, costing generations” during the song’s chorus. The rapid track features quick guitars and crashing drums, synths whining over to create an eerie tone. Heavy bass fills the track, Colby’s throaty vocals delivering the angst and anger of the song’s topic.

“When this song was written I was listening to two specific songs on repeat,” Enforced’s guitarist, Will Wagstaff, said in a press statement. “‘Dying’ by Obituary and ‘Corporal Jigsore Quandary’ by Carcass. Both tracks are just so driving with the double bass and grooviness and I wanted to try to write something somewhat in that vein.”