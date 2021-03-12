The Exploited Drummer William Buchan In Hospital Following Heart Attack

Home News Sara Thompson March 12th, 2021 - 7:40 PM

Drummer William “Wullie” Buchan of punk outfit the Exploited has experienced a heart attack and is currently in the hospital according to Loudwire. Buchan’s heart attack occurred last night, and his brother, Walter “Wattie” Buchan and singer of the Exploited, waits at the hospital for updates.

The band alerted fans of Buchan’s hospitalization through Facebook with a post, which read “Sending best wishes to Wullie Buchan our drummer and my brother who had a heart attack last night” with the update, “Now in hospital waiting to see what’s happening next with him.”

This was unfortunately not the first heart attack to occur with respect to the two brothers. In 2014, Wattie experiences a heart attack while performing in Portugal, and “almost died” from a heart condition during a stay at Belgium, which occurred in 2017.