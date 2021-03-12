Oblivion Access Moved to 2022, Reconfirms Majority of 2020 Lineup and Promises More Artists

Home News Danielle Joyner March 12th, 2021 - 4:22 PM

Metal festival Oblivion Access, also known as Austin Terror Fest, has officially pushed their 2021 festival to 2022. The pushback came shortly after the festival had to push their 2020 festival to 2021 due to the pandemic.

The festival organizers have pushed the festival back to May 12-15, 2022. The organizers also shared a statement where they stated, “First and foremost, we would like to thank all of our amazing fans fro being patient as our team figures out how to best navigate this ever-changing global pandemic, while maintaining the integrity of Oblivion Access.”

Festival goers that had already purchased tickets to the festival should not worry as the tickets will be valid for use for next year’s events. “After much deliberation and careful consideration surrounding the safety of our patrons, performers, vendors, and staff, we decided to reschedule this year’s event to 2022. All tickets will be automatically transferred to next year’s event,” according to the organizers in their statement.

The organizers also confirmed that the lineup for next year’s show will consist of a majority of the 2020 show’s talent and will continue to add to the lineup as they prepare for the new festival next year.