Citizen Share Lean and Mean New Rock Song “Black and Red”

Toledo-based hard rockers Citizen have released a brand new track called “Black and Red.” The song is serving as the next single on the trio’s upcoming fourth full-length studio LP Life in Your Glass World, which is set to be released on Friday, March 26 on the Run For Cover Records label. The new album is currently available for pre-order online.

“Black and Red” see the Ohio rockers launch into a rollicking, uptempo power rock anthem, as driving guitars and pulsing drums accompany singer Mat Karekes’ energetic vocal. For the power-chord chorus, the singer yells “I know you’re better than yourself / Your distant tells me where your heart is” before the song kicks into third gear and a shredding guitar solo from Nick Hamm. The track is another strong entry from the band’s upcoming album after the dreamy “Blue Sunday” was released earlier this year and is sure to excite fans even more for the new release.

Discussing the meaning of the new track, Kerekas says it’s about a friend who turns out to be someone you didn’t think they were. “The song is about someone who leeches off of your efforts and turns out to be a bad friend on top of that,” explains the singer. “Nick wrote the guitar line late in the writing process, but we had to use it and ended up being the last song we wrote for the record.”

According to a press release, Kerekas built a home-studio in his basement, where the band ended up tracking the new album in its entirety. Hamm explains how the makeshift studio from Kerekas is an example of the band feeling completely in control of the new record. “I don’t have a lot of regrets but there have definitely been times when we felt powerless during the band’s existence,” says Hamm. “This time we really owned every part of the process. It’s easy to feel like you’re on autopilot when you’re in a band, but that’s not a good place to be this far into our existence. We consciously knew we wanted to break free.” Citizen consists of Kerekas, Hamm and bassist Eric Hamm.