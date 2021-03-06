J. Robbins Releases New Songs “Automaticity” and “Dead-Eyed God” for Bandcamp Friday

Home News Danielle Joyner March 6th, 2021 - 2:34 PM

Singer and guitarist J. Robbins has just shared two new tracks titled “Automacity” and “Dead-Eyed God.” The songs were released yesterday via Bandcamp on Bandcamp’s “Fee-Friday.”

Bandcamp holds “Fee Fridays” which is a day where artists and creators can release new music and receives most of the proceeds from their streams. Bandcamp personally waives the processing fees for artists on these Fridays for the artists.

“Automacity” is a song which starts with a mono-tone guitar chord in the beginning and the vocals soon come in. Robbins vocals are clean and clear on the song and the song picks up the tempo a bit in the middle of the track as the drums, guitar and vocals all kind of mesh together.

“Dead-Eyed God” has a soulful, kind of electric beat to it. The intro is slow, yet has a smooth and calming vibe to it. Robbins vocals aren’t as prominent in this tune, but it works perfectly with the tune. The track just flows.

Check out the tracks below. <a href="https://jrobbins.bandcamp.com/album/automaticity">Automaticity by J. Robbins</a> <a href="https://jrobbins.bandcamp.com/album/automaticity">Automaticity by J. Robbins</a> Robbins has been instrumental throughout the music industry as he was a member of punk-rock bands like Jawbox, Burning Airlines and Channels. In 2019, he also released a tune with Jonah Matranga of the band Far, titled “Roosevelt Champion III.”

More recently, Robbins announced the release of his debut solo album, Un-becoming, via Dischord. The album is a compilation of number of solo pieces Robbins wrote and performed throughout the 2015 to 2019 years.

Robbins’ band Jawbox was featured in several live show lineups back in 2019. The shows include The Fest, and an anniversary tour which took place from June 2019 towards the end of July 2019.

“Automacity” Single Artwork