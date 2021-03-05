mxdwn PREMIERE: Carl Anderson Shares Scruffy, Minimalist Alt-Country Song “Pay Grade”

Home News Matt Matasci March 5th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Nashville, TN-based singer-songwriter Carl Anderson has a new EP out today, titled Taking Off And Landing. The four-song release includes commentary on everyday experiences, specifically low self-esteem on “Damn Thing,” the feelings you have when you spot a former lover on “Closer Now” and being “friend-zoned” on “Pay Grade.” Today we’re premiering the latest single from the album “Pay Grade” as well as featuring the entire album for streaming.

Taking Off And Landing was recorded along with Anderson’s friend and fellow musician Colin Killalea in a series of low-key, carefree sessions. The result is an album that is filled with minimalist music that’s relatable to just about anyone. He wrote “Damn Thing” with his friend Brandy Zdan and “Closer Now” with another friend, Katie Frank.

The new EP Taking Off And Landing is Anderson’s follow up to his pair of EPs, 2019’s You Can Call Me Carl and 2020’s You Can Still Call Me Carl.

“Taking Off & Landing was such a pleasure to record,” said Anderson. “My producer, Colin Killalea created a calm, comfortable environment to work in. On other projects I have certainly let my nerves get the best of me, but there was something particularly relaxing about these sessions. We’re really proud of what we created and hope that everyone will enjoy these songs as much as we do.”

Taking Off And Landing track list

1. “Damn Thing”

2. “Closer Now”

3. “Coming Days”

4. “Pay Grade”