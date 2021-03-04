Mississippi And Texas To Allow Concert Venues To Operate At Full Capacity

Home News Roy Lott March 4th, 2021 - 4:13 PM

With the recent announcement of both Mississippi and Texas allowing business to open at 100% capacity, that would also include live music shows taking place in both indoor and outdoor concert venues. Texas will take the rule into effect on March 10, with Mississippi having it already happen.

“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities,” mayor of Texas Greg Abbott stated. “Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100 percent.”

Tate Reeves, mayor of Mississippi stated yesterday (March 3) “Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!”

While no festivals have formally been announced in both states, there has been some progress. Las Vegas’ annual Life Is Beautiful Festival has announced its return for Fall 2021, with Early Bird passes are already sold out. San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival is also still set to take place in August, with headliners The Strokes, Tame Impala and Lizzo. Overseas, the Reading and Leeds Festival has also sold out, with plans to return this August. If festivals and concerts turn out to be a thing later this year, bring on the set time conflicts, which most people have missed.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna