Billboard To Factor Facebook Music Video Streams into Charts

Beginning on March 27, Billboard will be taking Facebook music video streams into consideration for the Hot 100, Billboard 200, Artist 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts. This applies for officially-licensed music videos in the U.S. only, which were a new addition on Facebook as of August 2020.

This development echoes the precedent set by their decision to factor in YouTube streams for song charts in February 2013, which was, for perspective, right after “Gangnam Style” and just in time for “Harlem Shake.” In January 2020, Billboard began allowing officially-licensed music video streams in general to be incorporated into the album charts.

Billboard charts & data development vice president Silvio Pietroluongo stated, “Music availability and consumption continues to increase at a remarkable rate and the industry has seen incredible innovation across many digital platforms” and added that the including U.S. Facebook music video streams is a way of “further expanding the most comprehensive view of music consumption and trends impacting the business.”

Facebook partnership representative Tamara Hrivnak had a lot to add, “Artists deserve recognition in music charts for the social capital they drive and the social discovery they fuel. Adding music video plays on Facebook to the Billboard charts is an important step in the right direction. On Facebook, music videos represent so much more than just the video itself – it’s about creating a new channel for social experiences around music so you can discover a new artist from a music video shared by an artist you follow or a friend in News Feed, connect with other fans who share your passion in a Facebook Group dedicated to your favorite artist, and react to a video in real time as it premieres, all on the same platform.”

“Music videos on Facebook are unique because they enable fans to build community around the artists, songs, and content that they love,” Hrivnak continued. “The music videos that tend to perform best are often ignited by a spark – by an artist engaging with their community on Facebook, or a public figure sharing their favorite video – that inspires fans to engage, comment, and share with their friends.”

According to Billboard, some recent high-performing music videos on Facebook include “Love Looks Better” by Alicia Keys, “Bichota” by Karol G, “The Lighthouse Keeper” by Sam Smith and “Savior Complex” by Phoebe Bridgers. Facebook has been encouraging exclusive premieres on their platform, and has a few more lined up for Common, Becky G and Juicy J.