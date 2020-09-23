Obituary Announces Live Stream Series Playing Rare Songs & Slowly We Rot and Cause of Death In Full

Home News Aaron Grech September 23rd, 2020 - 4:51 PM

Metal outfit Obituary were not able to tour this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the group will be hosting a special surprise for fans this year. The outfit has announced a series of three live streams, where they will be performing rare songs and their 1989 debut album Slowly We Rot and its 1990 follow-up Cause of Death in full. Tickets for this stream are available here.

The first two streams will take place on October 17 and October 24, where they will be streaming live from the ESI Streaming Studio in Tampa, Florida. The third stream will take place on November 7, where it will be recorded from the group’s recording studio in Gibsonton, Florida. Slowly We Rot will be performed on October 17, Cause of Death on the 24 and their rarities will be performed on November 7.

Both Slowly We Rot and Cause of Death were monumental moments for the group and the Florida death metal scene in general, with their debut being considered one of the group’s heaviest efforts. The latter project was played in its entirety during their appearance at the 2019 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia.

“The World Health Organization has announced an earth shattering advisory….they’ve tried to develop a vaccine…they’re employing any treatment they can think of….but upon repeated examination and the indisputable death toll it has been confirmed….THERE IS NO CURE FOR METAL!!!!!” the band wrote in a press statement, “And with that in mind, we aim to deliver you from the pain within….the pain withOUT this intangible substance your soul survives to crave….and present you with a trifecta of infectious disease that is sure to please your senses…socially distanced, WE WILL ROT TOGETHER!!!!!!”

The band was set to tour last year alongside Black Label Society, however this tour was cancelled last minute. The group had rescheduled tour dates for 2020, but these were eventually put on hold due to the pandemic.