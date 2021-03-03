James McAlister Shares Video for New Ambient Song “Slow Wave”

Home News Krista Marple March 3rd, 2021 - 9:37 PM

LA-based electronic musician James McAlister has released his new track “Slow Wave” with a music video alongside it. McAlister’s new song is set to be featured on his upcoming album Scissortail, which is due out March 26 under 37d03d. Scissortail was a collaborative project created with Sufjan Stevens and Aaron Dessner.

“Slow Wave” is an energetic, quite literally wavy tune that perfectly represents how a beautiful moment sounds and what it should feel like. While the entire song is completely instrumental and comes with no lyrics, it does not lack the ambiance that McAlister aimed to achieve through the song.

The music video for the track is a one-shot sequence that takes place on the streets in Los Angeles. Kelsey Guy, the woman featured in the music video, is a movement artist who showcased her talents throughout the video as she skated on the streets of LA.

McAlister’s upcoming album, which will be his second, is said to go deep into emotion, feelings and movement just like “Slow Wave” has.

“Scissortail is slow-moving and liquid in nature. For me, it’s a meditation and an opportunity to slow down. Getting outside and just moving — fast or slow— has proved to be a very important part of my life, especially now,” said McAlister in a press release.

McAlister collaborated with Stevens, Nico Muhly and Bryce Dessner, the brother of Aaron Dessner, back in 2017 for the album Planetarium. Shortly after the release of the collaborative album, McAlister, Stevens, Muhly and Dessner got together to perform material from the album at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in LA.

Scissortail Track List:

1. Portrait

2. Slow Wave

3. Cycle 3

4. Crowns

5. G0

6. Cycle 5