Canadian post-rock outfit Godspeed You! Black Emperor has announced a new studio album called G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, which will be out via Constellation on April 2. This new record will be released on 180 gram vinyl, CD and digitally.

For this upcoming album, Godspeed You! Black Emperor will be prioritizing its promotion through independent record shops, as over 100 will be sent an advance 10″ record that can be played in store or at home for personal use. There will be no advanced singles released on digital streaming services ahead of G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!’s release and it will not be available for Amazon pre-orders.

While the source of the album’s title is currently unknown, G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! will see a return to Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s use of photographs and illustrated images for their album gatefolds. Fans may recognize the illuminated cross from the band’s debut album F#A#∞, which will make an appearance on this new record’s gatefold. The album was recorded and mixed in the band’s Montréal studio in October 2020 by Jace Lasek, who is best known for his work with the Besnard Lakes.

“we wrote it on the road mostly. when that was still a place. and then recorded it in masks later, distanced at the beginning of the second wave. it was autumn, and the falling sun was impossibly fat and orange,” the band wrote in a press release. “we tried to summon a brighter reckoning there, bent beneath varied states of discomfort, worry and wonderment.”

G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! tracklist

12a [20:22]

A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) (4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz) / Job’s Lament / First of the Last Glaciers / where we break how we shine (ROCKETS FOR MARY)

10a [5:58]

Fire at Static Valley

12b [19:48]

“GOVERNMENT CAME” (9980.0kHz 3617.1kHz 4521.0 kHz) / Cliffs Gaze / cliffs’ gaze at empty waters’ rise / ASHES TO SEA or NEARER TO THEE

10b [6:30]

OUR SIDE HAS TO WIN (for D.H.)

