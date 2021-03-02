Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Ceremony to Be Held Indoors in Cleveland

Home News Aaron Grech March 2nd, 2021 - 2:28 PM

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced that their upcoming induction ceremony will be held indoors at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena in Cleveland, Ohio on October 30 this year. As of press time, it is unknown how many people will be allowed to attend this in-person event, but the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced that tickets will be on-sale in July. The ceremony has also shared a video to promote the event, which features Prince’s iconic live performance of his Purple Rain hit “Let’s Go Crazy.”

“Ticketing capacity is an important question these days as we move through the health challenges of our nation but also get reopened again,” the hall’s CEO Greg Harris said during an online press conference. “Ticket on-sale announcement will be in July. Until then, we’re going to monitor best practices and make sure that however we’re seating the event, we’re doing it in a careful and healthy way.”

This year’s induction nominees include Foo Fighters,Rage Against The Machine, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, New York Dolls, Carole King and LL Cool J. The ceremony also has fan ballots open, where audiences can vote for their favorite nominees. Inductees will be formally announced this May.

Last year’s Hall of Fame ceremony saw the induction of Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, T. Rex, Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston and the Doobie Brothers,. Unlike years past, this ceremony was shot remotely by HBO due to the COVID-19 pandemic.