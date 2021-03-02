Mitch Davis Releases Funky Debut Track “Bear The Cold” Alongside New Music Video Featuring Animation From Jordan “Dr. Cool” Minkoff

Home News Ariel King March 2nd, 2021 - 9:52 AM

Mitch Davis, an artist out of Montreal, has released his debut single “Bear The Cold” via Arbutus Records. Alongside the single release, Davis has shared a new music video featuring animation created by Jordan “Dr. Cool” Minkoff, who is known for his work with Built To Spill, The Besnard Lakes, Nap Eyes and more. “Bear The Cold” is the first taste of Davis’ upcoming 7″, which will be released on March 12 via Arbutus Records.

“I had the bass line for this one written and it was just floating around in my head for probably 5 years, so it was a huge relief to finally give it some life,” Davis said in a press release. “Despite the bouncy groove, the song is about navigating uncertainty in a relationship showing signs of collapse and the processing/attempts to shed unwanted memories after the fact. Maybe everyone knows when it’s better to rip off the band-aid than ride the ups and downs of the oscillating emotions, but it’s hard advice to follow. I also just feel incapable of forgetting some elements of the past, so it’s about trying to come to terms with carrying that whether you want to or not.”

The track incorporates funky tones as Davis’ voice flows over the track, instrumentals carrying an upbeat tone while the bass thrums. He asks for freedom in a relationship, talking about moving away from one another and wondering if either will be able to find another meaningful relationship. A saxophone weaves in towards the end of the song, adding more depth to the track.

The animated video features imagery of a performance in a recording studio, following closeups of fingers strumming a guitar and stomping feet to keep with the beat. A teacup bounces with the instruments, the colorful images highlighting the song’s upbeat tones.

On March 12, Davis will be releasing a 7″ containing the songs “Bear The Cold” and “What You Say.” Both songs act as odes to a past relationship, with the lyrics of the songs highlighting the melancholy of an ended relationship, while the instrumentals carry more uplifting tunes.

Davis has previously played with artists such as Faith Healer and Elle Barbara’s Black Space, moving from Clearwater, B.C. to Edmonton then Montreal as he pursued music. Davis writes, records and plays all the instruments for his tracks himself, recording in an analog studio he had built in Chabanel, the post-industrial abandoned garment manufacturing district in Montreal. His musical style is influenced by artists such as Stevie Wonder, Todd Rundgren, Sly Stone and Paul McCartney.