Members of Shellac, Codeine and More Release New The Martha’s Vineyard Ferries Album Suns Out Guns Out and Shares New Video for “After You”

Home News Anna Scott February 28th, 2021 - 1:49 PM

The experimental rock supergroup The Martha’s Vineyard Ferries have released a new record today, Suns Out Guns Out, via Ernest Jenning Record Co. The group also shared a new video for one of the tracks, “After You.”

Suns Out Guns Out will mark the band’s third studio release following 2010’s In The Pond and 2013’s Mass Grave. The band is comprised of bassist and vocalist Bob Weston (Shellac), guitarist Chris Brokaw (Codeine, Come), and guitarist Elisha Wiesner (Kahoots). The band explained that this album was mostly recorded between 2015 and 2019 in most in Wiesner’s home studio on Martha’s Vineyard and Weston’s Chicago basement.

The video for “After You” is a unique one from The Martha’s Vineyard Ferries – it includes largely footage of the eerily coordinated military choreography, paralleling the image off the album cover. The clips were all taken from the 1970 Chinese revolutionary drama, The Red Detachment of Women. The cinematic track itself features catchy riffs and drum fills that back the smooth vocals.

Check out the “After You” video here:

Prior to the release of the full Suns Out Guns Out record and the “After You” video, the band dropped two videos for “Betty Ford James” and “Jail Material.” On the album, The Martha’s Vineyard Ferries shared, “the best moments sound instantly familiar, like the favorite band you-never-knew-you-had was waiting for the exact right moment to emerge. And of course, this is the exact right moment in history, what with absolutely everything going swimmingly.”

Although the band has continued to make music sporadically since 2010, they assure fans that it’s not for lack of artistic inspiration, but due to logistics, and plan to continue to produce new tracks.

Suns Out Guns Out tracklist:

1. “MC Modern”

2. “Betty Ford James”

3. “Jail Material”

4. “After You”

5. “The Daily Biscuit”

6. “Chalk It Up To Island Time”

7. “The Know It All”

8. “Laos”

9. “Ida Sez”

11. “Washing The Water”