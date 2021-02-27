Quilt’s Anna Fox Rochinski Touches On Heartbreak In New Single “No Better”

Home News Kyle Cravens February 27th, 2021 - 7:13 PM

Anna Fox Rochinski, of the psych-folk band Quilt, has released new single, “No Better” from her forthcoming debut solo album Cherry. This follows the release of the title track off the upcoming project, making both tracks available now on all streaming platforms.

Rochinki delivers a soothing and graceful vocal performance on “No Better.” The song is an avant-garde piano ballad that indulges in smart reservation of its best assets, making it a playful culmination of countermelody as vocals and piano trade off without a hitch. The sparse and abstemious bass synth acts as a foundation for ambivalent and enigmatic lyrics, “I remember the pawn you played / You went and fucked up your little charade / but I can’t leave you down at the bottom.”

Rochinski’s Cherry arrives after spending nearly a decade recording and touring with the psych rock band Quilt. The forthcoming album promises to be a total departure from her previous recorded output. Over the last few years, Rochinski’s musical motifs have only become more congenial and evident as time goes on, with an ebullient blend of progressive dance, electro funk, and DIY R&B.

For more on Quilt, check out our album review for Spirit of the Golden Juice.