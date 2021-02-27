Big | Brave Announces New Album Vital For April 2021 Release, Share New Music Video For “Half Breed”

Home News Kyle Cravens February 27th, 2021 - 4:42 PM

Ambient metal outfit Big|Brave announced their newest project, Vital, will be releasing digitally on April 23 and on vinyl July 9. “Half Breed” is the first taste of what the new LP has to offer, and it released alongside a video accompaniment.

Ever since the group’s inception, Big|Brave have cajoled themselves to find a perfect balance between minimalism and freedom. Their music is always carefully composed so that its never finds itself wandering from its emotionally resonant cornerstone. “Half Breed” utilizes the bands signature timing methods to invite audiences in on the trio’s experimentation with weight and structure. It is a song with peaks and valleys and is a shining example of the bands renewed effort into their lyrical content, and the impact the vocals provide when they are nestled against reverberated chords and at times, thunderous cacophony.

Big|Brave is a trio comprised of Robin Wattie, Mathieu Ball and Tasy Hudson. They released insight into the lyrical content fans can expect on Vital in a press release, “This album involves what it means navigating the outside world in a racialized body and what it does to the psyche as a whole while exploring individual worth within this reality.”

As for the music video that supports “Half Breed,” it is an evocative piece of performance art that involves the singular action of dumping dirt onto a single body sprawled on the outdoor ground. It plays out like an installation, and the video concludes with the subject simply getting up and dusting herself off, signifying a release of the external pressure placed upon her throughout the song’s duration. As said in the band press release, “The action of shoveling dirt onto the person, also acts a way to discredit, shame and discriminate the individual. With the victim (on screen), being painfully covered with dirt by the perpetrator (off screen), all we have to witness is the damage done and left behind. We are aware of what is happening, what has happened, but the source is kept anonymous and can easily be missed and overlooked.”

For more on Big|Brave, they recently announced their intention to create a collaborative project with The Body.