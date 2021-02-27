Belgium’s Graspop Metal Meeting Festival Postponed To 2022 Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Home News Ariel King February 27th, 2021 - 10:34 PM

Gras Pop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium has postponed their festival until 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns. The festival was originally set to take place June 17 to 20 this year, however will now occur on June 16 to 19, 2022.

A statement obtained by The PRP saw the festival informing ticketholders that they will be contacted by Ticketmaster shortly, with more details regarding refunds available shortly. Tickets for the 2021 festival will also be available to roll over to 2022. Graspop also teased that they will have some sort of an event sometime in 2021.

“We would love nothing more than to welcome metalheads from all across the globe to Dessel this June but unfortunately that won’t be possible,” the statement said. “The safety of visitors, crew and artists is always our primary concern. And we look forward to bringing GMM back better and stronger than ever in 2022! We will do our utmost to roll over as many bands as possible from the GMM2021 lineup to our 2022 edition. The Full line-up will be announced at a later time.”

The upcoming festival will be the 25th edition of Graspop Metal Meeting, with the lineup set to feature appearances from Aerosmith, Mastodon, The Pretty Reckless, Suicidal Tendencies, Deftones, Devin Townsend, Dropkick Murphys, Faith No More, Gojira, Judas Priest, Korn, L7, Megadeth, Sepultura and many more.

Past years of the festival have hosted performances from Ghost, Jonathan Davis and Arch Enemy in 2018, Devin Townsend, Evanescence and Rob Zombie in 2017 and Slayer, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Anthrax, Slayer and Atreyu in 2016.

“We are still hoping to give you a taste of the GMM atmosphere in 2021 and will share more details once we have clarity on the form this concept will be able to take on as the year progresses,” the festival said in a statement.

Photo credit: Owen Ela