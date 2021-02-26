mxdwn PREMIERE: JIM of Crazy P Takes a Stripped Back Approach on New Solo Song “Falling That You Know”

Home News Matt Matasci February 26th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

JIM is the new solo moniker of James Baron of Crazy P and with a new EP coming out today he’s sharing a whole new side of his musical abilities. While Crazy P was known for their disco and deep house influenced electronic sound, JIM takes a completely different approach. The title track from his four-song EP Falling That You Know is premiering here today and it’s a soft, gentle acoustic ballad that brings to mind artists like Iron & Wine.

Most notable is the fingerpicking on “Falling That You Know,” a gentle and delicate figure. It’s a reflection of the influences that JIM has had over the years but never really shone through on work with Crazy P or subsequent projects like Ron Basejam, Secret Stealth and White Elephant. JIM spent 18 months perfecting the style and ended up recording the new EP with nothing more than a keyboard, guitar and his kid’s toy instruments.

“It was the first of the songs I wrote and recorded in this project,” said JIM about the new song. “I used what I could find lying around at home including some kidified percussion toys. Single mic and away we go. It’s about the overwhelming sense of love and belonging I felt after the birth of my daughter.”

<a href="https://jim-uk.bandcamp.com/album/falling-that-you-know">Falling That You Know by JIM</a>

Falling That You Know is out on NuNorthern Soul. It also features a cover of The Cult’s “Phoenix” with vocals from Danielle Moore, who has worked with Crazy P in the past.

Falling That You Know EP Track List

1. “Falling That You Know”

2. “Phoenix”

3. “Whisper In The Wind”

4. “You Know What To Say”