mxdwn PREMIERE: POSTDATA Releases Soaring Orchestral Pop Song “Inside Out”

Hailing from the Canadian province of Halifax, POSTDATA is the solo moniker for Wintersleep’s frontman Paul Murphy. His third record Twin Flames is out on March 5 via Paper Bag Records, and so far he’s shared one single from the record, an unbeat folk-pop track called “Nobody Knows.”

Today we’re premiering the second single from the album, a piano-based love song called “Inside Out.” It’s a song filled with hopelessly romantic lines like “I’m gonna love you ’till you disappear” and “Oh I / Love you from the inside out.” While it begins with the simple plinking of piano keys, it grows to a grandiose orchestral post piece, lushly arranged with a variety of instrumentation as Murphy’s vocal delivery grows more passionate with each line’s delivery. There are contributions from former Frightened Rabbit member Andy Monaghan, who adds guitar and synthesizer to the song.

“I didn’t really know what to do with this song at first,” said Murphy. “It has this open hearted feeling to it and I usually try and mess with a song lyrically or darken it up when there’s something musically so light and warm…I don’t know why that’s always the inclination. For this though and maybe it was because I completed it during the first lockdown period. I wanted to really to celebrate that warmness or joyous quality, to lift it up, endow it. It helped. I hope it lifts you up a little bit too.”