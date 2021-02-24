Real Estate Announces New EP Half a Human for March 2021 Release and Shares Title Track

Home News Krista Marple February 24th, 2021 - 5:51 PM

Indie rock band Real Estate has announced their forthcoming EP Half a Human, which is due to be released on March 26 via Domino. Alongside the announcement of upcoming release, Real Estate has also dropped the title track from the EP.

Half a Human is a six-track piece that follows their most recent full-length album, The Main Thing, that was released in February of last year. Real Estate’s forthcoming EP is said to be their most “interconnected music to date,” said a press release.

“Life keeps changing and additional responsibilities and stresses keep being added, but this band is still here. When I was writing a lot of these songs, I was feeling a little weird about being in a band. Like, ‘how is this still a thing?’ I was feeling silly about it and then coming around to it at the same time. This is what we’re good at and it’s what we love to do and want to keep doing. I don’t want to do anything else,” said Martin Courtney of the Real Estate.

The title track “Half a Human” is a loose, dreamy tune that truly embodies what a vintage indie rock song should sound like. The song was released alongside a colorful, wavy visualizer to accompany it. Images of different scenery are shown as well as psychedelic clips of moving shapes and people.

Real Estate formed back in 2008 in Ridgewood, New Jersey. The band consists of Martin, who contributes vocals and guitar, Alex Bleeker, who contributes vocals and bass, Matt Kallman, who contributes keyboard and Julian Lynch, who contributes guitar. The band created the upcoming EP while separated due to the pandemic. While working with one another from a distance, they were able to successfully find different ways to perfect their new sound.

Like many others, Real Estate found themselves contributing their musical talents during quarantine by sharing a cover for a Galaxie 500 cover series called 20-20-20. The band covered “Plastic Bird” by Galaxie 500 back in August last year. The series featured 20 different artists who contributed their renditions of 20 different songs by Galaxie 500.

Photo credit: Owen Ela

Half a Human Track List:

1. Desire Path

2. Half a Human

3. Soon

4. D+

5. In the Garden

6. Ribbon