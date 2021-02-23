Riley Hawk’s Band Warish Mix Punk and Groove Metal on New Song “Seeing Red”

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 23rd, 2021 - 9:07 PM

Warish, a Southern Californian punk/metal trio fronted by Tony Hawk’s son Riley Hawk, have shared a new track called “Seeing Red.” After “Woven” and “Say To Please,” it’s the third song anticipating their sophomore album Next to Pay, which is out in full on April 30, 2021 via RidingEasy Records.

“I’m in over my head” Hawk’s memorable melody starts off. The guitar work is equally catchy, especially Hawk’s ripping guitar solo. It’s cleanly produced punk matched with raw energy. Fitting the professional street skater son of a pro-skater, the music’s definitely ripe for soundtracking skate videos. There’s some very clear influence from The Misfits and Nirvana in their style, with acts like The Spits and Black Sabbath also credited for inspiring them.

Although the tracks are upbeat musically, Hawk’s lyrics tell another story. “Next To Pay is about a sense of imminent doom, everyone is going to die,” Hawk says. “It’s not the happiest record, I guess.”

Hawk and drummer Nick (Broose) McDonnell formed the group in 2018 and put out their energetic debut Down in Flames in 2019. McDonnell plays on a handful of tracks on this record too, but the rest was done by Warish’s new drummer Justin de la Vega. Bassist Alex Bassaj also joined for Next to Pay to fill out the low-end. Hawk states, “This album is more of an evolution, it‘s a little more punk-heavy. We figured out what our sound was.”

Next to Pay Track List:

1. Next To Pay

2. Another No One

3. S.H.M. (Second Hand Misery)

4. Burn No Bridges

5. Say To Please

6. Seeing Red

7. Destroyer

8. Woven

9. Scars

10. Ordinary

11. Superstar

12. Make The Escape

13. Fear and Pride