Sanguisugabogg Shares Gritty New Single “Dick Filet”

Ohio death rockers, Sanguisugabogg have released a new single titled “Dick Filet.” The single is available for streaming now and comes from their upcoming album Tortured Whole, which is set to be released March 26, 2021. Tortured Whole is currently available for preorder via most platforms including Amazon Music and iTunes.

The full-length album will be the band’s first album with metal label Century Media Records, previously having been signed to Maggot Stomp for the release of their debut EP, Pornographic Seizures, in 2019. Other tracks from the anticipated album have also been revealed recently, including music videos for “Dead as Shit” and “Menstrual Envy.” The band has recently shared new merchandise on their social media, sporting art created by Nightmare Imagery for the upcoming album.

Listen to “Dick Filet” Here:

Frontman Devin Swank says that the “song is about a wild innermost desire inside of us and that’s slowly killing and torturing pedophiles,” giving listeners a taste of what’s to come on Tortured Whole. A steadily heavy instrumental complete with fast-moving percussion and menacing bass sets the stage for a track characteristic of the eccentric group.

Swank comes through to grumble out the gory and unintelligible lyrics, typical of the band’s unorthodox persona. The dark track has a really unique sound, due in part to Swank’s low and eerie vocals. The unsettling theme woven throughout the track is to be expected from Sanguisugabogg, following tracks with titles like “Turkish Blood Orgy” and “Dragged By A Truck.”

Fans of Sanguisugabogg’s 2019 EP, Pornographic Seizures, should look forward to hearing more of the band’s trademark sound in Tortured Whole. The band continues to evolve while staying true to their twisted roots.

The self-described “down-tuned drug death” group is influenced by bands like Obituary and Cannibal Corpse, putting their own extremely imaginative and grotesque spin on classic death metal. The band’s new, explicit track derives sentiments unique to gorecore and Sanguisugabogg. “Dick Filet” was recently featured in Loudwire’s Weekly Wire playlist alongside acts like Andrew W.K. and Papa Roach.