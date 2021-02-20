Bowerbirds Announces First Album In 8 Years becalmyounglovers For April 2021 Release, Shares New Music Video For “Moon Phase”

Home News Ariel King February 20th, 2021 - 11:03 PM

Bowerbirds have announced the release of their first album in over eight years, becalmyounglovers, for April 30 via Psychic Hotline. Alongside the album release, the band has shared their latest single “Moon Phase” alongside its accompanying music video.

The video features imagery of the moon stretching across the screen, Phil Moore singing before it. He begins to skateboard on the moon, artistic drawings filling the center of the screen. The track brings twining guitars and soft rhythms, Moore’s humming vocals layering above them.

“‘Moon Phase’ is a song encompassing the end of a long term relationship,” Moore said in a press statement. “When it’s something you’ve been in for a while and has become so familiar, you’re comfortable with its ebbs and flows, and there can be sort of an uncertainty where you’re not sure if it’s truly over or not. ‘Moon Phase’ really delves into the uncertainty, or disbelief, and that really specific sadness that comes with an ending.”

Bowerbirds released their last album, The Clearing, back in 2012. The upcoming becalmyounglovers had been written and recorded in pieces over the past six years, Moore inviting Matt McCaughan of Bon Iver, Alex Bingham of Hiss Golden Messenger and Libby Rodenbough to join him during recording. Chessa Rich, Joseph Terrell, Wood Robinson, Ari Picker and Zach Hansen also all aided in the project, with Hansen mixing and mastering the album. Moore mostly wrote and recorded the album in a cabin he had built with his ex-partner, with the album chronicling the end of a long relationship.