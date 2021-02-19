The Ocean Announces March 2021 Live Stream Playing Phanerzoic I in Full and Has Two New Albums Written

Home News Danielle Joyner February 19th, 2021 - 3:44 PM

German metal band The Ocean announced yesterday that they will be hosting a livestream performance where they will perform their album Phanerzoic I in its entirety. The livestream is set to take place March 25 at 8 p.m CET.

The group shared the news of the upcoming livestream via Facebook. The band’s performance will be streaming from Pier 2 in Bremen, Germany. Tickets for the show are currently on sale here.

Check out the Facebook post announcement below.

Following the livestream announcement, the band stated that they have been working on two new albums after “more than a year of absence”. “We’ve battled against the inertia of 2020 with writing a whole bunch of new material, and the result is that we’ve got two new albums ready to record once the construction work is done,” the band explained in a statement.

Phanerzoic I: Palaeozoic was released back in November 2018 and was the band’s seventh studio album. The album features songs like “Permian: The Great Dying,” “Devonian: Nascent,” and “Ordovicium: The Glaciation of Gondwana”.

In September 2020, the band dropped their album Phanerzoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic. The band revealed that this project was in the works in July 2020 and accompanied the announcement with the release of a song off the project titled “Jurassic | Cretaceous.”