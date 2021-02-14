Leon Vynehall Announces New Album Rare, Forever For April 2021 Release

Home News Caroline Fisher February 14th, 2021 - 2:29 PM

British producer Leon Vynehall has announced his second album, Rare, Forever, which is set to be released on April 30, 2021 via Ninja Tune. The album is said to carry out themes from the audio-visual performance he collaborated on with Grammy nominated artists Eric Timothy Carlson and Aaron Anderson in November of 2020, titled A Little More Liquid.

Rare, Forever will be a progressive take on the sounds he’s captured in his previous work, exhibiting his versatility and exploring different concepts and genres to create the “perfect marriage” between the work he’s done so far and new styles and sounds. Known for his downtempo house music, the London native delves into post-punk, ambient and techno music, integrating elements of the genres into his newest project.

Vynehall had released several EPs with various labels before signing to the UK independent label Ninja Tune in 2018, through which he released his critically acclaimed debut full-length album Nothing is Still. His first album dove into a narrative based on his grandparents’ emigration from London to New York City in the 1960s, and was a part of a larger multimedia project directed by Young Replicant. His production and live performance skills have landed him sets at major festivals like Glastonbury and Primavera.

Vynehall will pivot away from intricate narratives of the past with his new album, and instead focus on experimenting with elements of genre and sound to merge them with his signature style. The album will serve as an exploration of the artist as he stands now as he veers away from concentrating on the factors that have shaped him up to this point in his life.

Two tracks from the new album, “Mothra” and “Ecce! Ego!” have been released alongside the announcement. “Mothra” is described by Vynehall as “the euphoric unfurling of ‘something,” and “Ecce! Ego!,” which translates to “Behold! Me!,” is said to be “a fitting introduction to an album about (his) own psyche.” The tracks are accompanied by visuals created by Carlson and Anderson, who have also designed and developed the album art for Rare, Forever. Taking on a dancier, “borderless” sound with these tracks, the artist gives his fans a taste of what’s to come on Rare, Forever.