Lake Street Dive Announces New Album Obviously for March 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Hypotheticals”

Anna Scott February 14th, 2021 - 1:19 PM

Alt country & indie-pop band Lake Street Dive have dropped a new single, “Hypotheticals” off their forthcoming album Obviously, set to be out March 12 via Nonesuch Records. Obviously will be the band’s seventh studio album.

Obviously follows Free Yourself Up from 2018, which featured one of the band’s smash hits, “Good Kisser,” which peaked at #5 at Americana radio. Obviously was produced by Mike Elizondo, who has worked with legends such as Dr. Dre, Eminem and 50 Cent. Lake Street Dive, originally formed in 2004, is known for its seamless blending of genres including country, indie, rock, jazz and R&B.

This genre-blending shines through in “Hypotheticals” with feel-good R&B grooves and Rachael Price’s smooth vocals. The single will surely make for a dance-worthy springtime hit among fans of the Boston-based band.

Listen to “Hypotheticals” here:

Price, on the upcoming album, shares, “You’re trying to express your anxieties, your feelings, your sadness, your happiness, all of these things—your authentic state of being in a song. But you’re also trying to create something people will listen to over and over again. That’s the unique fun thing about music, putting these messages into three-and-a-half-minute snippets, dropping whatever truth we can, and hoping it’s the type of thing that people want to ruminate on.”

Collaborating with producer Elizondo will bring a fresh set of eyes to the band’s music, and will be a diversion from the musicians he normally works with as well, mainly rappers. Bassist Bridget Kearney explains, “We’ve been a band for so long that we didn’t want to just become a feedback loop of our own ideas… [Elizondo] encouraged us to make bolder arrangement choices, take those chances and try those things. The record really is a success in what we set out to do: continue to challenge ourselves, continue to grow and do things we’ve never done before.”

The band have also released “Making Do” off the upcoming album, a single which speaks to the issue of climate change. The video features an appearance from Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey who co-sponsored the Green New Deal. Obviously which will be out from March 12.

Obviously track list:

1. “Hypotheticals”

2. “Hush Money”

3. “Same Old News”

4. “Being a Woman”

5. “Making Do”

6. “Nobody’s Stopping You Now”

7. “Know That I Know”

8. “Lackluster Lover”

9. “Anymore”

10. “Feels Like the Last Time”

11. “Sarah”