For Those I Love Announces Self-Titled Debut Album for March 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Birthday / The Pain”

Irish singer-songwriter David Balfe has announced a debut album for his project For Those I Love. The forthcoming album titled For Those I Love is due to be released on March 26 via September Recordings. With the announcement, the new single “Birthday/The Pain” was released alongside a music video.

For Those I Love was originally created with the intent for Balfe to share the struggles he has faced throughout his life. More specifically, he focuses on the hardships he faced after his bandmate Paul Curran passed away in 2018. Curran’s tragic death caused Balfe secluded himself which led him to record 76 songs. After filtering through and narrowing down, Balfe selected nine songs which would make up his upcoming album. The self-titled release is dedicated to Curran.

While “Birthday/The Pain” instrumentally sounds like a more upbeat, danceable track, the lyrics and the music video are what really helps portrays the real message. The entire video is in black and white and showcases strikingly uncomfortable images of people. Each person that is shown in the video has a slightly decomposed look to them.

To accompany the emotional visualizer that supports Balfe’s raw message, he sings “What did ya do the weekend, are ya well/ Stand in front of the class as they ask/ Ya tell them you looked at the blood left/ On the road, from the man who slept in the field outside your window/ Got thrown out of a car/ With a knife through his heart.”

For Those I Love recently released a mix of unreleased tracks and demos that didn’t make the cut for the upcoming debut album. Into A World That Doesn’t Understand it, Unless You’re From It sold out after just a few hours as it was a limited tape run.

For Those I Love Track List:

1. I Have A Love

2. You Stayed/To Live

3. To Have You

4. Top Scheme

5. The Myth/ I Don’t

6. The Shape Of You

7. Birthday/The Pain

8. You Live/No One Like You

9. Leave Me Not Alone