First Ever Official Video for Patsy Cline’s Classic Hit “Crazy” Is Released

Danielle Joyner February 13th, 2021

American singer Patsy Cline’s song “Crazy” now has a music video which features a cameo from country singer, Mickey Guyton. The video comes nearly 60 years after the release of the timeless tune.

The video which was filmed in Nashville, Tennessee at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge was directed and shot by director and photographer Natalie O’Moore. The video shares the story of heartbreak that the song expresses.

“Crazy” was written back in 1961 by Willie Nelson. Cline was introduced to the song later by her husband, Charlie Dick, who played the tune for her after he had discovered it on a jukebox, according to a recent press release. After much convincing, Cline gained a liking for the tune and her producer, Owen Bradley created a new arrangement of the song for her to record.

The song is about a woman thinking she’s crazy for having the feelings she has for an old lover. Some of the lyrics read “I knew/ You’d love me as long as you wanted / And then someday / You’d leave me for someone new/.” Check out the video below.

The video shows a woman entering a bar, until she lands her eyes on a man who she seems to know and have feelings for. The man is seen enjoying another woman’s presence. This sight creates jealously within the woman as her night continues.

In the video, Mickey Guyton can be seen as the performer on the stage in the bar. Guyton is a big fan of Cline’s and recorded a cover to ‘Crazy’ back in 2019, according to the press release.

It’s no surprise that Cline’s song resurfaced, her music continues to live on. In 2011, The Songs of Patsy Cline concert was held at Walt Disney Theater and was hosted by The Living Sisters. The concert also included Zooey Deschanel, John Doe, Shirley Manson, John C. Reilly and Charlie Wadhams.