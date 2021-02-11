New Music Alert: Hannah Jadagu Signs with Sub Pop and Releases New Song “Think Too Much”

Home News Adam Benavides February 11th, 2021 - 7:49 PM

BrooklynVegan has reported that famed Texas indie pop artist Hannah Jadagu signed with legendary record label Sub Pop. The label announcement arrived with the release of a brand new single and video from the singer called “Think Too Much”. The song serves as the lead single for the artist’s upcoming debut EP. No title or details on the EP have been shared but Sub Pop did confirm it will arrive this spring.

The near 3-minute track begins with melodic guitar strumming before light drums kick in and give the song the feeling of a great summer pop tune. As Jadagu’s soft, gorgeous voice swears “It’s all in your head,” backing vocals from a group falsetto choir bring the song’s energy to life even more. The video for “Think Too Much” was directed Cameron Livesey and features Jadagu and a group of friends wonder through a city scape of bridges, trains and streets, singing along to the positive tune.

Discussing the track, Jadagu says the inspiration was a mix of wanting to making a fun song while not getting overly complex. “‘Think Too Much’ is the only song that I’d written with the intent of putting it on an EP. Sonically, I was challenging myself to make a song that was high energy, fun, and a ‘bop,’ as I like to call it,” says Jadagu. “I asked all my friends what they thought about ‘too much,’ compiled their responses, chose some fun chords and rhythms inspired by Snail Mail and Phoenix, and went to work. Essentially the song is a conversation with myself, as heard through the chants and the ‘kids voices,’ which is just my voice recorded in different pitches and tones.”

Sub Pop is the iconic record label known for signing Nirvana in their early years, effectively forging Seattle’s iconic grunge music movement of the early 1990s. The label initially became aware of Jadagu, who is originally from Dallas, in early 2020 via her Soundcloud recordings “Unending” and “Pollen”.