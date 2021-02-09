Gatecreeper Announces February 2021 Live Stream Concert

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 9th, 2021 - 9:53 PM

Arizona death metal act Gatecreeper will be playing a live stream concert next Friday, February 19, starting at 6 p.m. PST., live from Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets start at $10 with several merch bundle options available on their website.

Gatecreeper posted a teaser video to Facebook with footage of them rehearsing for the show and hanging out. Vocalist Chase “Hellahammer” Mason skateboards, guitarist Eric “The Dark Cowboy” Wagner mocks using a gun to strum his guitar and the band all question a hiker while out under the Arizona sun.

“It’s been over a year since our last show and we have been dying to play together again,” Mason said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we aren’t able to play in a sweaty packed club, but we are working hard to make this livestream as close as possible to the real thing. We hope everybody will be circle pitting in their living room or headbanging on their couch along with us.”

At the end of January, the band announced they signed to Nuclear Blast and are working on a new album. They had just released an eight-song EP called An Unexpected Reality ten days earlier via Closed Casket Activities. Their last full-length was 2019’s Deserted, a solid sophomore album and their last release with guitarist Nate Garrett, who left to focus on his Spirit Adrift project.

Israel Garza filled Garrett’s spot in 2020, joining Mason, Wagner, bassist Sean “Hell Mammoth” Mears and drummer Matt “Thunder Rage” Arrebollo. Gatecreeper has been around since 2013 and released several singles, splits and EPs in addition to their two albums.