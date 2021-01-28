Gatecreeper Sign With Nuclear Blast, Are Working On New Album

Home News Roy Lott January 28th, 2021 - 9:57 PM

Gatecreeper has announced that their new record label home will be with Nuclear Blast. In a statement provided by The PRP, the band talks about the move, saying “We are excited to start the next chapter of Gatecreeper with Nuclear Blast. We look forward to continuing the growth of our band with Monte Conner and the rest of the label.”

Nuclear Blasts Monte Conner then stated “I love Chase and Gatecreeper’s killer work ethic and their marriage of brutality with actual songs. I am so excited to hear what they come up with next but I KNOW it will be their ultimate album. I am honored they have chosen Nuclear Blast and me to be part of their continuing mission for world domination.”

Gatecreeper recently released their 8-track EP An Unexpected Reality, following their full length studio effort Deserted, released in 2019. The album received much acclaim, with mxdwn calling it “death metal at its finest.” Since forming in 2013, they gave released two LP’s and a nuber of Ep’s and splits with different bands including Iron Regan, Take Over and Destroy, Homewrecker / Outer Heaven / Scorched and Young and in the Way.