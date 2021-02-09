Architects Push the Limits of Metallic Hardcore with Heavy but Melodic New Song “Meteor”

Home News Adam Benavides February 9th, 2021 - 8:56 PM

Famed doom metal band ARCHITECTS have released a brand new heavy yet melodic track “Meteor,” which will appear on the group’s upcoming full-length studio record For Those That Wish to Exist, which will be released on Friday, February 26.

The new track “Meteor” debuted as a world exclusive last night on Annie Mac on Radio 1 show as the host’s “Hottest Record in the World.” The track sees the band at their classic slashing, lush metal sounds of roaring guitars, pulsing bass and slamming drums. However, the group take a more melodic and rhythmic approach to parts of the song’s verses and chorus in a similar way Linkin Park would often mix pop-rock elements in their metal guitar tracks of the 2000s. The performance brings a new energy and dynamic to the band’s already-impressive catalog.

That notion of positivity and energy are apparently threaded throughout the group’s upcoming new album. According to a press release, the 15 tracks on For Those That Wish to Exist “hang in a limbo between energizing positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course and paralyzing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence.” The band continues to explain that the album “calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment.”

“Meteor” marks the forth official single from Architect’s forthcoming studio LP after previous single “Animals”, which was a Radio 1 play-listed track, and the more recent tracks “Black Lungs” and “Dead Butterflies“. The band notes that the singles from the new album have have so far amassed more than 31 million streams worldwide. ARCHITECTS consists of vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson. For Those That Wish To Exist will mark the metal rockers’ ninth full-length studio album.