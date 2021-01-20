Architects Share Proggy Metalcore Track “Dead Butterflies”

Home News Adam Benavides January 20th, 2021 - 8:23 PM

Famed metalcore rockers Architects have shared a brand new track and corresponding black-and-white video called “Dead Butterflies.” The new song serves as the next single off the band’s upcoming full-length studio LP For Those That Wish to Exist, which is set for release on Friday, February 26, via the Epitaph record label.

The video for “Dead Butterflies” captures a live streamed performance of the song the band did in November of last year in an empty Royal Albert Hall, the world-renowned concert venue in London. The band’s performance of the track is breathtaking as they rip through the slashing song with a hard-edged swiftness as lead singer Sam Carter’s piercing vocals echo throughout the empty arena.

This particular version of “Dead Butterflies” was an instant success for the band, gaining widespread commercial and critical success immediately after its stream. The performance set live stream records for the metalcore music genre and was given a perfect 5/5 score from NME, who later hailed the Architects as “A band at the peak of their talents” and stating that “on the basis of these new songs, they’re heading somewhere remarkable indeed.”

According to a press release, “On For Those That Wish To Exist, Architects build upon the band’s hallmark post-metalcore and layers a burgeoning influence of electronics and orchestral strings, horns, and choirs. The result is a rich tapestry that transcends the limitations of genre and rewards exploration and immersion in its journey.”

“Dead Butterflies” is the follow-up effort to the new album’s previously released tracks “Black Lungs” and smash hit single “Animals,” both of which have currently garnered more than 18 million streams and over 8 million views on YouTube. “Animals” is also currently ranked #18 on the MediaBase’s Active Rock chart at radio. Architects consists of Sam Carter (vocals), Dan Searle (drummer), Ali Dean (bass) and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.