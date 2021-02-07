Flo Milli Becomes A Flapper In New Music Video For “Roaring 20s”

Home News Caroline Fisher February 7th, 2021 - 10:43 PM

Flo Milli has recently released a new music video for her song “Roaring 20s,” and the 1920s-themed video unleashes the rapper’s versatility, personality and style. The young artist began her musical career in 2015 with the release of her first solo project, her single “No Hook,” and has since released several singles including “In The Party” and “Beef FloMix.”

After gaining a ton of traction when her songs went viral on the social media app TikTok, she quickly rose to success. She released her critically acclaimed debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? at the end of July of 2020, which landed on several Spotify and Apple Music playlists. The artist has previously worked with other big names such as Rich The Kid, $NOT and Yung Bleu.

Quickly catching the eyes of music consumers and critics everywhere, Flo Milli was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Watch the video for Flo Milli’s “Roaring 20s” Here:

Released in late January of this year, Flo Milli’s rapping in “Roaring 20s” is quick-witted, sharp and empowered. The song samples Fiddler On The Roof’s “If I Were a Rich Man,” and transforms it into a fun and authentic track about independence. From going to “country-clubs” to buying “chains, watches and rings,” the 21-year-old, Alabama-born rapper and songwriter begins by outlining how she would act if she “were a rich man.” The rapper’s fun and honest attitude makes for a refreshing and characteristic song and video.

Flo Milli’s personality is underlined in her video for “Roaring 20s,” where she embodies a modern-day reimagining of a 1920s flapper. Decked out with diamonds and fur, she serves viewers up contagiously energetic and precise dance numbers with fellow flappers, all while effortlessly being fanned with feathers and sipping a martini.

As she steals the hearts of audience members at her show, she hits listeners with lyrics like “it’s just a double standard / I made my own lane and I took advantage,” being candid about how she paved her way to success. Her unapologetic song and accompanying video about being a “rich bitch” certainly showcases the up-and-coming artist in her prime.