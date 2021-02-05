Five Previously Unreleased Songs Included on February 2021 Release of Red Dead Redemption 2 – The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: The Housebuilding EP

Home News Krista Marple February 5th, 2021 - 9:14 PM

Rockstar Games has announced an upcoming special release for the critically acclaimed game Red Dead Redemption 2. A complementary addition to the original soundtrack, titled The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: The Housebuilding EP, is set to be released on February 12 and will feature five never before heard songs.

In 2019 the score of The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2 made mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Albums list falling at #38 while the original soundtrack for the game fell at #5. Woody Jackson was credited for composing the score and had collaborated with artists like DJ Arca and Colin Stetson for the project.

David Ferguson, Nashville-native who worked alongside Johnny Cash and Matt Sweeney, guitarist and composer, are both credited for creating the five unreleased tracks, which are titled “The Housebuilding Song,” “A Strange Kindness,” “A Quiet Time,” “The Course of True Love” and “Do Not Seek Absolution.”

The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: The Housebuilding EP will be available for digital download on all main music platforms and is now available for pre-order.

The original soundtrack for Red Dead Redemption 2 featured the work of musicians Willie Nelson, Rhiannon Giddens and D’Angelo along with Josh Homme, the producer of the album and Daniel Lanois. “That’s The Way It Is,” one of the songs that Lanois is credited for on the album, was shared as an mxdwn Premier back in 2019.

Shortly before the official release of The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Soundtrack, it was announced that the soundtrack would be available on vinyl via Lakeshore Records Online Store. The box set included 2 translucent red vinyls inside of a gatefold packaging. The vinyl set released just a few months after the soundtrack, which dropped in August of 2019.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: The Housebuilding EP Track List:

1. The Housebuilding Song

2. A Strange Kindness

3. A Quiet Time

4. The Course of True Love

5. Do Not Seek Absolution