Blue Stahli Fuses Organic and Digital Worlds in Cerulean Video for “Obsidian”

Famed electronica artist Blue Stahli, stage name for artist Bret Autrey, has released a brand new song and video “Obsidian.” The song serves as the title track of the musician’s third installment of his deadchannel_Trilogy of albums. In addition to the new track and clip, the multi-talented musician also announced a “5 at 5 on 5” live stream concert event set for this Friday, February 5 at 5 pm PT on the Blue Stahla YouTube channel.

The “Obsidian” clip opens up with a different shots of a rocky, mountainous and harsh desert terrain, clad in blue-hue cinematography and coloring. Soon the track kicks into an urgent pulsing beat with abrupt beats and produced rhythms as the video’s imagery gets more chaotic and unsettling. The song’s finale climbs up to a rollicking finish before coming to an abrupt stop. The last clip of the video is without the blue-tinted filter as a close blue-colored round object falls onto sand.

The video was directed by Justin McGrath of the collaborative group The Black Queen with Steven Alexander Ryan and Greg Puciato. Visual artist Sydney Mills (aka General Violence) also worked on the artistic clip, after previously working with artists like Auld Spells. As mentioned, Blue Stahli used the release of the “Obsidian” video to also tell fans about his planned live stream concert event “5 at 5 on 5” this Friday, February 5 at 5 pm PT. According to a press release, Blue Stahli will play five songs and “offer alternative takes of songs from Obsidian and others from the deadchannel_Trilogy.”

A Phoenix-native, Autrey has previously a number of albums under the Blue Stahli moniker, including his self-titled debut album in 2011, followed by the Antisleep series (Vol. 1-4 from 2008-17), The Devil (2015), and the deadchannel_Trilogy albums, which include Quartz, Copper and the most recent Obsidian (2020/21). Along with a prolific career as a recording artist, Autrey is one of the most successful studio musicians for film and video games, having previously worked on hit films like Iron Man 3 and Star Trek Into Darkness along with top gaming titles including Dead Rising 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.